Kenosha teacher charged, 'grooming' relationship with student

A Kenosha teacher is accused of forming an inappropriate relationship with a student dating back to June 2023.

Prosecutors charged 29-year-old Christian Enwright with 22 misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. A detective on the case described his behavior as "grooming," according to court filings.

According to a criminal complaint, the Kenosha County Department of Family Services received an anonymous report on Feb. 2. That report claimed Enwright, a teacher at Kenosha School of Technology, had an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student.

School staff spoke to the student, the complaint states, and she admitted she had been "friends" with Enwright on Snapchat and TikTok since June 2023. The student said they conversed "daily since Christmas of 2023" – but denied anything inappropriate. She left the school office with her phone and "then deleted all the communication between her and (Enwright)," prosecutors said.

Police got permission to conduct a forensic download of the student's cellphone. That search recovered selfies Enwright took and sent to the student, several of which showed him apparently shirtless but covered with a blanket, the complaint states. Other images included text from Enwright that described the student as "cute" or used a kiss emoji.

Christian Enwright in photo sent to student (Courtesy: KCDAO)

The student later told police Enwright would tell her things like "you look cute" or "you look good" and said, per the complaint, that their "hugs changed from normal hugs to hugs around the waist." She said Enwright would message her "all day, but not during school hours." She also said Enwright would "get mad" when he found out she was talking to another guy from school and at one point told her she "better watch what she said."

During a police interview, the complaint states Enwright admitted he communicated with the student via Snapchat – but denied he had done anything wrong. He said he only sent the photos and texts because he was "trying to raise her confidence and make her feel better about herself."

The complaint states communication started when the student was 13 years old and in seventh grade and, at one point, he sent the student as many as 608 messages in one week. According to the complaint, a detective on the case recognized the behavior as "manipulation, otherwise known as grooming." That behavior included "giving (the student) special attention, developing secrets, desensitizing and normalizing sexual topics, and pushing personal boundaries."

Court records show Enwright is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on May 15.

Kenosha Unified School District statement:

Kenosha Unified cannot comment on individual personnel matters. However, the District takes seriously all employee performance and misconduct that could jeopardize the health, safety and welfare of students. When personnel matters arise, the District must follow a deliberative process in line with District policy and procedures to ensure an employee's rights are respected under the law, while balancing the primary goal of ensuring student safety and well-being.