Firearms, drugs recovered: Milwaukee police executed search warrants
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are touting the success of a couple operations early Tuesday, March 1.
A Facebook post notes that the Milwaukee Police Department's Special Investigations Division recovered 14 firearms and illegal narcotics from two search warrants.
Two individuals were arrested.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
Advertisement