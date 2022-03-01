Expand / Collapse search

Firearms, drugs recovered: Milwaukee police executed search warrants

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are touting the success of a couple operations early Tuesday, March 1.

A Facebook post notes that the Milwaukee Police Department's Special Investigations Division recovered 14 firearms and illegal narcotics from two search warrants.

Two individuals were arrested. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

