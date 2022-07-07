Milwaukee firearm thefts: Police roll out Operation Save-A-Casing

article

The Milwaukee Police Department launched on Thursday, July 7 a new initiative to address the increase in firearm thefts from vehicles and residential burglaries. It is called Operation Save-A-Casing.

A news release says participation in the program is completely voluntary. Community members are asked to collect two spent casings. If their firearm is reported lost or stolen, they will be asked to place the two casings in the "Save-A-Casing" envelope and fill out the required information. The investigating officer will take custody of the envelope containing the two casings and will complete a Consent to Search Authorization form indicating consent to enter the casings into the Integrated Ballistics Identification System (IBIS) and provide the community member with a receipt for the property.

Community members also have the option of providing two spent shell casings without their firearm being lost or stolen. In this instance, the community member will fill out the envelope and be provided a Save-A-Casing receipt. A photo copy of the receipt will be conveyed, along with the casings, to the Fusion Division for storage. A consent form does not need to be completed until such time that the firearm is lost/stolen and the casings would be entered into IBIS. Casings can only be entered into the system when the firearm was reported as lost or stolen.

Each district has Operation Save-A-Casing envelopes.

This summer, MPD will be acquiring its second National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) machine. The news release says the NIBIN equipment is used to correlate spent bullet cartridges and connect them to other crimes and firearms.