Fire extinguisher scam, Union Grove woman charged

A Union Grove woman is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors for allegedly posing as a fire department employee and trying to sell phony fire extinguisher tags.

Earlene Moore, 52, is accused of pulling the stunt at two different Caledonia businesses. Victims previously described the scam to FOX6 News.

The Caledonia businesses reported similar interactions with Moore, according to a criminal complaint – one on Jan. 31 and one on Feb. 2. In one case, an employee told police that Moore specifically tried to sell a tag for $40 and "began yelling" that the existing tag was "wrong."

"She came in pretty demanding and yelling. She was projecting her voice very loud for no reason," Taylor Kowalski, a hair stylist at Klip Joynt, told FOX6. "Then she came straight up to the fire extinguisher, and she asked my colleague, Betty, ‘Can I check your fire extinguisher? The fire department sent me.’"

Police reviewed surveillance video from the incidents and checked license plates to identify Moore. The complaint states she admitted to trying to sell the phony tags.

In all, Moore is charged with two felony counts of falsely acting as a public official and two misdemeanor counts of attempted theft. A signature bond was set at $1,000.