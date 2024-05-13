Fight outside Potawatomi; police video captures officers breaking it up

Investigators just released video of police breaking up a fight after a party at Potawatomi Casino Hotel in February.

Milwaukee police arrived on Feb. 28 to a group of women fighting outside Potawatomi Casino Hotel. A security guard told officers they escorted the women off the property, but they refused to leave.

When one woman was put in the back of a squad, another woman tried to open the door to let her out. Milwaukee police said two 20-year-old women were arrested and cited.

Officers told the remaining women in the group to go home. Video shows they did not listen.

A Milwaukee police officer was hurt, and a squad was hit when an SUV with people from the group returned to the hotel. Police tried to get them out, but the driver took off down Canal Street.

A short police chase led the driver of the SUV back to the hotel.

Milwaukee police officials said they were also able to arrest and ticket that 20-year-old woman who was clearly seen driving moments earlier, but was found in the back seat.

A Potawatomi spokesperson told FOX6 News in February the officer was checked by the Milwaukee Fire Department and said he was fine.

While this group was not old enough to gamble inside the casino, outside the video shows the odds were never in their favor.

FOX6 News reached out to Milwaukee police for clarification on the charges filed in this case. A spokesperson referred us to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. We are still waiting to hear back.