Expand / Collapse search

German Fest 2021 canceled, citing COVID-19 concerns

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - One of Milwaukee's largest heritage festivals has been canceled for a second straight year.

Organizer's announced Friday, Feb. 4 that German Fest will be canceled in 2021 citing COVID-19 concerns.

The three-day event was originally scheduled for July 30-August 1 at Maier Festival Park.

"We deliberated for many months. Taking all factors into account, the decision to cancel was the best option to allow vaccine distribution to take place and ensure the safety of our attendees and our many dedicated volunteers at German Fest," Festival President Eric Radue said on the event's website.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

German Fest began in 1981, intended to instill appreciation for the German heritage of many Milwaukee-area residents. More than 80,000 people typically attend in a given year, the festival said.

The festival said free tickets to German Fest 2020 and 2021 will be honored in 2022, as will group tickets or tickets purchased online.

Earlier in the week, Summerfest announced postponed event dates. In January, PrideFest 2021 was canceled.

Milwaukee to ease gathering limits in COVID-19 public health order
slideshow

Milwaukee to ease gathering limits in COVID-19 public health order

The Milwaukee Health Department is changing the current public health order as the COVID-19 gating criteria show improvement.

Country Thunder Wisconsin set for July 15-18
slideshow

Country Thunder Wisconsin set for July 15-18

On the same day Summerfest announced it is pushing back the Big Gig to September, Country Thunder Wisconsin announces the show will go on in July.