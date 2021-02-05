German Fest 2021 canceled, citing COVID-19 concerns

One of Milwaukee's largest heritage festivals has been canceled for a second straight year.

Organizer's announced Friday, Feb. 4 that German Fest will be canceled in 2021 citing COVID-19 concerns.

The three-day event was originally scheduled for July 30-August 1 at Maier Festival Park.

"We deliberated for many months. Taking all factors into account, the decision to cancel was the best option to allow vaccine distribution to take place and ensure the safety of our attendees and our many dedicated volunteers at German Fest," Festival President Eric Radue said on the event's website.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

German Fest began in 1981, intended to instill appreciation for the German heritage of many Milwaukee-area residents. More than 80,000 people typically attend in a given year, the festival said.

The festival said free tickets to German Fest 2020 and 2021 will be honored in 2022, as will group tickets or tickets purchased online.

Advertisement

Earlier in the week, Summerfest announced postponed event dates. In January, PrideFest 2021 was canceled.