PrideFest cancels its 4-day event slated for June due to COVID-19

Milwaukee Pride, Inc., the parent organization of PrideFest, Wisconsin’s largest LGBTQ+ event, announced on Tuesday, Jan. 26 that it is officially canceling the four-day event slated for June.

PrideFest was set to take place at Maier Festival Park from Thursday, June 3-Sunday, June 6, 2021. This is the second year in a row the festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wes Shaver, Milwaukee Pride, Inc. President issued this statement in a news release:

"After much consideration, we cannot move forward with planning a June 2021 festival without knowing how and when a vaccine will be distributed throughout our community equally. It is still unclear as to how (or if) public gatherings will happen in 2021 and we cannot risk the health and wellbeing of our community by putting the festival ahead of the people it serves. Now, more than ever, we need to amplify the work of our community partners and increase accessibility and awareness of the many services, resources, and programs available to support LGBTQ+ people."

The Milwaukee Pride Board of Directors are working with Milwaukee World Festival Inc. leadership on possible alternate dates for later this year, hoping there’s a more clear path for hosting safe, public events.