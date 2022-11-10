Feeonquay Jenkins sentenced 39 years; 2015 abduction, drugging, rape of teen

article

One of two men accused of abducting, drugging, and raping a 15-year-old girl in Kenosha in late December 2015 was sentenced to 39 years of prison, 24 years of extended supervision, and 18 months of jail on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

A Kenosha County jury found Feeonquay Jenkins guilty on all 14 counts against him on May 5. Those criminal counts included:

Child enticement-sexual contact

First-degree child sexual assault

Felony bail jumping (ten counts)

Obstructing an officer (two counts)

Case details

This incident occurred on Dec. 23, 2015. Prosecutors said Jenkins and co-defendant Charles Donnell abducted a girl, drugged her, and then drove her to a home, where they each sexually assaulted her.

According to the criminal complaint, the 15-year-old girl's mother reported her missing on Dec. 23, 2015, telling investigators the girl left home to go visit her sister at a Subway restaurant, and she hadn't returned. Hours later, officers were called back to the girl's home. The girl's mother reported the girl showed up unconscious on her front porch. The 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital.

Charles Donnell

Police were eventually able to speak with the girl. According to the complaint, she indicated she was walking along 61st Street when a red, four-door vehicle pulled up alongside her. The driver rolled down his window and asked why she was crying -- saying she was "too beautiful to be crying." The girl told police there were two other people in the vehicle -- a man and a woman.

According to the complaint, the girl said she didn't respond to the driver, but he got out of the vehicle and approached her. The girl told police he put his arm around her, and said she should come with them. She told police the man asked how old she was, and she told him she was 15. The man told the girl he was 17, and from Chicago, the complaint said.

Eventually, the girl told police the driver walked her over to the vehicle, and she sat down in the front seat. That's when the girl said a man in the back seat popped a pill into her mouth, saying, "Take this." The man then handed her a bottle and told her to drink it. The girl told police she drank from the bottle because she believed the men would hurt her if she didn't.

After that, the girl told police things got blurry, and the next thing she remembered was waking up naked on a bed, with vomit on her. According to the complaint, the girl told police she remembered the two men who were in the vehicle coming into the room and having sex with her. The complaint indicated one of the men eventually dropped the girl off, and she walked the rest of the way home.

Police stopped a vehicle with Donnell and Jenkins inside about an hour after the abduction. According to the complaint, the vehicle was stopped because it was associated with Jenkins, who was wanted by police.

Police made contact with the driver, who identified himself as "Maurtz Franklin" with a Mississippi ID card. While talking with police, the driver received a phone call that he claimed was from Jenkins, whom he said was his cousin. Donnell was the passenger in this vehicle, according to the complaint. The complaint indicated there was vomit and clothing belonging to a female in the vehicle. The officers let the men go, having no reason to detain them at this point.

Three days later, on Dec. 26, 2015, Donnell and Jenkins were arrested.

Donnell pleaded guilty in July 2019 to one count of first degree child sexual assault, contact with a person under 16, use of threat of force, actor is 18, as party to a crime, habitual criminality. Donnell was sentenced in September 2019 to serve ten years in prison and ten years' extended supervision.