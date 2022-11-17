Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin turkey distribution; need growing

Thanksgiving is just one week away – and thanks to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, more families will have birds on their dinner tables.

Nine-thousand turkeys were distributed on Thursday, Nov. 17 – going across 35 counties in Wisconsin. The turkey distribution allows food pantries in our area to be able to provide that holiday meal centerpiece for those who come to them.

Representatives from pantries across southeast Wisconsin came to Feeding America's headquarters in Milwaukee to pick up the cases of turkeys. With the increase in food costs, many of them say they are seeing an increase in need this year.

"They are seeing more people coming to their spaces and people they haven’t seen before. So were really feeling the need for more food into our community that’s a low cost so our community has access," said Satira Lord, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Thursday was the last day of turkey distribution, but a ham distribution even is happening next month.

If you would like to donate and help feed families in your community this holiday season, join the Food for the Holidays campaign.