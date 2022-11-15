Give Food for the Holidays in 2022

article

The holidays usually mean family, friends, and lots of food. Unfortunately, more families than ever are worried about how to fill their plates. You can help keep the tradition of a holiday meal alive for local families by giving to Food for the Holidays. Every $1 donated can provide four warm meals to neighbors who need a helping hand this holiday season.

A $10 donation provides 40 meals. A $25 donation means 100 meals. A $100 donation gives 400 meals!

Hunger doesn’t discriminate. It knows no age, race, or ZIP code. Please consider giving a different kind of present this year – the gift of a holiday meal. Join FOX6 and Mark & Sarah Tauscher in supporting Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s Food for the Holidays, presented by Pick ‘n Save.

We invite you to consider a generous donation now.

Thank you for your generous support!