Give Food for the Holidays in 2022
MILWAUKEE - The holidays usually mean family, friends, and lots of food. Unfortunately, more families than ever are worried about how to fill their plates. You can help keep the tradition of a holiday meal alive for local families by giving to Food for the Holidays. Every $1 donated can provide four warm meals to neighbors who need a helping hand this holiday season.
A $10 donation provides 40 meals. A $25 donation means 100 meals. A $100 donation gives 400 meals!
Hunger doesn’t discriminate. It knows no age, race, or ZIP code. Please consider giving a different kind of present this year – the gift of a holiday meal. Join FOX6 and Mark & Sarah Tauscher in supporting Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s Food for the Holidays, presented by Pick ‘n Save.
We invite you to consider a generous donation now.
Thank you for your generous support!