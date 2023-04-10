Federal explosives charges; Kenosha County brothers, sister accused

Federal agents found hundreds of explosive devices, dozens of guns, and pounds of drugs at two homes in Kenosha County. Now, two brothers and their sister face federal conspiracy charges.

Federal agents raided two properties in Kenosha County in March. One in the Town of Wheatland and another in the Village of Paddock Lake. Between the two, agents found nearly 300 explosive devices, more than 100 pounds of chemicals used to make explosives, 30 firearms (including several unregistered, fully-automatic machine guns), and nearly 20 pounds of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Federal prosecutors charged Erik and James Kustales and Melissa Simmons by complaint with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. – relating to making explosives without a license, selling those explosives, illegally possess and store explosives, illegally possess firearms, and drug distribution.

The three have made their first court appearances and were released on own recognizance bonds.

An attorney for Simmons declined to comment. Messages let for the brothers' attorneys went unreturned.

Court documents say it was a Kenosha Police Department informant that tipped them off to Simmons and her brothers last summer. Over the course of the next several months, they purchased explosive devices from Simmons and her brothers, along with marijuana. At one point, Simmons said the explosives-making operation was moved from the Paddock Lake house to Wheatland.

Court filings say Simmons is on tape saying flashbangs "make everyone really (expletive) nervous…" as "flashbangs are what the feds go after…" and "why else would you want them unless you're trying to break into someone else's house.

Filings say Simmons told the person "they currently have two guys in jail, so they are being ‘super careful’ and only selling to them" – that person being the informant.