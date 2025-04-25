Milwaukee County Judge Dugan arrested; reaction from leaders, others

article

The Brief Federal agents arrested Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan. Dugan is accused of helping an undocumented man avoid immigration enforcement. Since news of the arrest broke, reaction from lawmakers and others has poured in.



Federal agents on Friday arrested Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan. She's accused of helping an undocumented man avoid immigration enforcement at the county courthouse.

"We believe Judge Dudan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject – an illegal alien – to evade arrest," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "Thankfully our agents chased down the prep on foot and he's been in custody since, but the Judge's obstruction created increased danger to the public."

Official statements

What they're saying:

Since news of Dugan's arrest broke, reaction from lawmakers and others has poured in. Official statements below are grouped by role and listed in the order in which they were received.

Elected federal officials

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wisconsin):

"I am aware of reports that Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested by the FBI this morning.

"This Administration’s willingness to weaponize federal law enforcement is shocking and this arrest has all the hallmarks of overreach.

"Federal law enforcement coming into a community and arresting a judge is a serious matter and would require a high legal bar. I will be following this case closely and facts will come out, however, I am very alarmed at the increasingly lawless actions of the Trump Administration, and in particular ICE, who have been defying courts and acting with disregard for the Constitution."

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin):

"In the United States, we have a system of checks and balances and separations of power for damn good reasons. The President’s administration arresting a sitting judge is a gravely serious and drastic move, and it threatens to breach those very separations of power. Make no mistake, we do not have kings in this country and we are a Democracy governed by laws that everyone must abide by. By relentlessly attacking the judicial system, flouting court orders, and arresting a sitting judge, this President is putting those basic Democratic values that Wisconsinites hold dear on the line. While details of this exact case remain minimal, this action fits into the deeply concerning pattern of this President's lawless behavior and undermining courts and Congress's checks on his power."

U.S. Rep. Glenn Growthman (R-Wisconsin):

"It is shameful, though sadly no longer shocking, that a liberal judge would go so far as to obstruct federal law enforcement in order to protect a violent illegal immigrant from arrest.

"This disgraceful conduct undermines the rule of law, jeopardizes public safety, and sends the message that political ideology comes before justice."

"The illegal immigrant Judge Dugan allegedly sought to shield, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, has a lengthy criminal history that includes charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse. Ruiz had already been deported once, illegally re-entered the United States, and again committed violent crimes while unlawfully present in the country."

"Americans are growing increasingly frustrated with public officials who use their positions of power to shield individuals who have no legal right to be in this country, especially those who pose a threat to our communities.

"If these allegations are true, this judge violated the trust of the people she was elected to serve. Far too many public officials today seem either unable or unwilling to understand why our immigration laws must be enforced. We stand firmly behind President Trump as he works to reestablish the rule of law and restore accountability."

Elected state officials

Milwaukee County Democrat State Sens. Chris Larson and Tim Carpenter; State Reps. Christine Sinicki, Darrin Madison, Supreme Moore Omokunde, Angelito Tenorio and Sequanna Taylor:

"All people are entitled to due process in any functional democracy.

"That the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan was announced by FBI Director Kash Patel's on social media is indicative of the true goal of this action - to intimidate other judges into complying with this administration’s authoritarian goals.

"We, the undersigned members of the Milwaukee Delegation of the Wisconsin State Legislature, condemn ICE arrests at sensitive locations like courtrooms, schools, churches, and hospitals - places where people have an expectation of peace and safety. Due process is not just a fundamental right guaranteed by our Constitution, it is a matter of basic human dignity and compassion.

"The County Courthouse is a sanctuary for justice and peace where the accused come forward willingly in a fair and unbiased process. Arresting people out of a courtroom will lead to a breakdown of civil society. We do not support the presence of ICE in places where it will lead to intimidation against witnesses and victims of crimes, denying everyone involved the justice they deserve.

"As we wait for all the facts to come forward regarding recent incidents at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, including the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan, it is irresponsible to blindly take the side of the accuser when that accuser is itself the arm of an administration that has in its first 100 days ignored court orders, violated the law, arrested the wrong people, threatened Americans with deportation, and released false information to propagate a xenophobic and white supremacist narrative.

"We call for the return to American law and order and an end to the administration’s ham-fisted attempts to replace it with authoritarianism.

"We roundly reject fascism in the United States of America."

Gov. Tony Evers:

"In this country, people who are suspected of criminal wrongdoing are innocent until their guilt is proven beyond reasonable doubt and they are found guilty by a jury of their peers—this is the fundamental demand of justice in America.

"Unfortunately, we have seen in recent months the president and the Trump Administration repeatedly use dangerous rhetoric to attack and attempt to undermine our judiciary at every level, including flat-out disobeying the highest court in the land and threatening to impeach and remove judges who do not rule in their favor.

"I have deep respect for the rule of law, our nation’s judiciary, the importance of judges making decisions impartially without fear or favor, and the efforts of law enforcement to hold people accountable if they commit a crime. I will continue to put my faith in our justice system as this situation plays out in the court of law."

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester):

"Obviously, these are serious charges but it’s important to remember that no one is above the law. We are actively monitoring the situation and should the charges result in a conviction, we will act. Judge Dugan’s decision to hide a dangerous and illegal immigrant was irresponsible and put public safety at risk."

State Sen. Jodi Habush Sinykin (D-Whitefish Bay):

"While all the facts are not yet known, one thing is clear: in this country, every individual — including Judge Dugan — has a fundamental right to due process.

"Unfortunately, this appears to be part of a broader pattern by the Trump administration: ignoring court orders — including those from the U.S. Supreme Court — and weaponizing the Justice Department and FBI in ways that undermine the rule of law and threaten our democracy.

"As this situation develops, I want to be clear: the Trump administration’s efforts to instill fear, silence dissent, and intimidate members of the judiciary are completely unacceptable and un-American. We must continue to uphold and defend the rule of law and the independence of our courts."

State Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez (D-Milwaukee):

"As the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee in the State of Wisconsin, I am appalled on the assault of our Wisconsin State Constitution by the Federal Bureau of Investigation here in Milwaukee.

"I am calling on the Federal Government to adhere to the US Constitution and to cease its illegal searches and seizures. I am concerned about the ability of the State of Wisconsin to deliver services required by our Wisconsin Constitution. If ICE or agents of the federal government have a judicial warrant for an individual in our courthouse that they have validated as dangerous to the public, they should have presented it for full transparency instead of creating an air of lawlessness, confusion and general distrust of the public spaces in our Milwaukee courthouses.

"The federal government must follow state law and allow the state to deliver constitutional guarantees, including but not limited to, due process and to not violate our constitution with federal overreach. This is creating an equal protection issue where people don’t have access to state services that are also housed in the Milwaukee County Courthouse. My concern is for all government buildings, and public buildings that provide public services are now under threat. The Federal Government cannot be allowed to stand in the way of the State to ensure due process and the proper administration of justice for all the people of Milwaukee and Wisconsin.

"Judge Hannah Dugan did nothing wrong.

"I stand with Judge Hannah Dugan."

Elected county officials

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Chief Judge Carl Ashley:

"I have received a number of media inquiries seeking comment on the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan. The judicial code of conduct restricts judges from commenting on pending or impending matters in any court. Judge Dugan’s court calendar will be covered by another judge as needed."

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley:

"I am aware of the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan. Like any individual in this country, I believe she is entitled to due process. We should let the facts come to light and the legal process play out."

Milwaukee County Supervisor Shawn Rolland:

"Judge Dugan has served Milwaukee County honorably, is presumed innocent, and deserves the opportunity to present her version of the story.

"This arrest demonstrates the danger that ICE actions in public spaces create. Do we want to live in a country where the FBI is targeting and arresting our teachers, judges, public servants and our neighbors?

"Her arrest by the FBI is an extreme escalation meant to intimidate and silence millions of Americans who believe in a more sensible, strategic and humane immigration policy. We will not be silenced. We will continue to stand for due process, for the Constitution, and for the long-term best interests of America, our economy and our people - both documented and undocumented."

Milwaukee County Board Chair Mareclia Nicholson, Supervisor Caroline Gómez-Tom and Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez:

"A federal arrest of a local judge is incredibly serious", stated Chairwoman Nicholson, the first Black Latina elected to lead the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. "It sends a chilling message to community members and leaders looking to do the right thing. Just yesterday, the board stood united, with 17 of 18 supervisors endorsing our resolution on public safety and access to the courthouse for all community members."

"As courthouse events continue to unfold, we are reminded why due process is vital in the pursuit of justice, said Supervisor Gómez-Tom. "The broader implications of this administration that continues to devalue our justice system, instill a sense of fear and distrust within our community, many of whom are just seeking access to the Courthouse’s essential services. As I’ve known Judge Dugan, she has been a pillar of justice, standing for upholding the rule of law and the Constitution."

"The people will not stand for an administration that continues to weaponize our justice system as a means to intimidate immigrant communities, made clear by the cumulative actions over recent weeks", said Supervisor Miguel Martinez. "Our resolve to uphold due process, justice for all, and real community safety remains strong, as proven yesterday with the passing of our resolution."

Milwaukee County Supervisors Steven Shea, Priscilla Coggs-Jones, Juan Miguel Martinez, Jack Eckblad, Sequanna Taylor, Sky Capriolo, Felesia Martin, Anne O’Connor, Sheldon Wasserman and Kathleen Vincent:

"As elected officials, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the rule of law and the constitutional protections that ensure justice and fairness in our legal system. Recent reports regarding Judge Hannah Dugan are deeply concerning, and while we recognize that no one is above the law, we also believe no one should be beneath its protections.

"Due process is the bedrock of our democracy. It applies to all individuals—regardless of status, circumstance, or profession—and must be upheld without fear or favor. Judge Dugan has a long record of public service and a reputation for defending the dignity of all who come before her courtroom."

Elected city officials

Milwaukee Ald. Peter Burgelis:

"As a former constituent of mine, I have had the honor of witnessing Judge Hannah Dugan serve our community with integrity, intellect, and an unwavering dedication to constitutional values. She is a model of what public service should look like: fair, principled, and rooted in justice.

"The recent news regarding Judge Dugan’s arrest is both shocking and serious. Nevertheless, I urge our community to take a breath and remember what she stands for, and what she has always stood for. Judge Dugan has earned a reputation for defending due process and upholding the law with a fierce commitment to the rights of every individual who entered her courtroom. That legacy deserves respect.

"No one is above the law, but no one is beneath it either. In this country, and in this city, we believe in the presumption of innocence. We believe in facts. We believe in due process. Judge Dugan deserves the same fair and impartial treatment that she has long ensured for others.

"As this process unfolds, I remain confident in Judge Dugan’s character. She has always stood on the right side of history, and I believe she will continue to do so. I urge my colleagues, neighbors, and all who care about justice to withhold judgment until all facts are known and to let the legal process run its course with the fairness that Judge Dugan herself has exemplified throughout her distinguished career.

"Let’s be the kind of community that honors its values not only when it’s easy, but especially when it’s difficult."

Milwaukee Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa:

"Today, federal authorities arrested Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan. While I, and others, await the facts of this case, I can’t help but feel like this is nothing more than an intimidation tactic as part of President Trump’s ongoing battle against immigrant communities. I want to remind my constituents that the federal government’s actions are decreasing the public safety of each and every neighborhood across Milwaukee, nay, across the great state of Wisconsin and beyond. When immigrants stop showing up, stop coming forward, stop participating, it is to the detriment of society for everyone.

"In this country every man, woman, and child has the right to due process, and I would expect that nothing less be given to Judge Dugan in this instance, particularly as she has displayed that basic courtesy to everyone who has stepped foot into her courtroom.

"I will be following this case closely, as we all should. In the interim, I want to implore my fellow elected leaders to be courageous, be resolute, and continue to be supportive of our immigrant communities who need us now more than ever."

Milwaukee Common Council (joint statement):

"This morning’s news that Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested by federal authorities is shocking and upsetting. Judge Dugan should be afforded the same respect and due process that she has diligently provided others throughout her career.

"Perhaps the most chilling part of Judge Dugan’s arrest is the continued aggression by which the current administration in Washington, D.C. has weaponized federal law enforcement, such as ICE, against immigrant communities. As local elected officials, we are working daily to support our constituents who grow increasingly concerned and worried with each passing incident.

"At the end of the day, for the sake of Judge Dugan, and our residents, we must be able to look back on this and see that the legal process was handled fairly and impartially. Judge Dugan deserves nothing less."

National and community organizations

Voces de la Frontera, Working Families in Power in Wisconsin and supporters:

"The FBI's arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan is intended to strike fear across the judiciary and assert the Trump Administration's goal of making the president's power absolute.

"This arrest is another example of Donald Trump's relentless assault on the system of checks and balances that define our democracy.

"Trump and his collaborators like Kash Patel and Pamela Bondi are taking a wrecking ball to our democracy.

"Immigrants make our country stronger. This never-ending barrage of attacks against members of our community is unacceptable. We are fighting for everyone to be able to live their life without fear that they will be snatched and sent to a foreign gulag at any time of day, including from our courthouses.

"Let's work to have a functional immigration system with a pathway to citizenship for immigrants who have been here for years, and let's fix problems at home by investing in things proven to improve everyone’s quality of life.

"We call for all charges against Judge Hannah Dugan to be dropped immediately."

Wisconsin Democracy Campaign on behalf of Souls to the Polls Wisconsin, All in Wisconsin, American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin Union, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition, Common Cause Wisconsin, Leaders of Kenosha (LOK), We Own It, All Voting is Local, Wisconsin Council of Churches, Wisconsin Conservation Voters, A Better Wisconsin Together Institute, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, Fair Wisconsin, Progress North, Protect Democracy, Chippewa Valley Votes, Women’s March, SEIU Wisconsin, Human Rights Campaign and Indivisible:

"As organizations committed to protecting democracy, civil rights, and equal justice in Wisconsin, we are deeply troubled by the news of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan’s arrest by federal agents at the courthouse.

"Judge Dugan is a dedicated and principled public servant, guided by fairness, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to her community. She—like everyone on American soil—is entitled to the full protections of due process and an opportunity to defend herself in a court of law.

"The manner of Judge Dugan’s arrest is unacceptable. The arrest of a sitting judge in the middle of a courthouse, creating headlines and fueling questions, raises serious concerns about the overreach of the President’s administration and the threat our democracy faces. Judges must be free to uphold justice without concern of retaliation or intimidation. That is why we have checks and balances and separation of powers. Our courts must remain places where all people, including immigrants, feel safe to seek justice.

"We are especially concerned about the growing presence of federal immigration enforcement actions at courthouses across Wisconsin and around the country. When courthouses become sites of detention, particularly for those from immigrant communities, it undermines access to justice. Victims may hesitate to report crimes. Witnesses may stay silent. Families may avoid seeking legal help altogether. This creates a chilling ripple effect that harms everyone—eroding faith in institutions meant to protect and serve us all.

"Everyone in Wisconsin, regardless of immigration status, deserves access to our courts without fear. Ensuring public confidence in our legal system requires that our courthouses remain places of justice, not jeopardy.

"Moments like this test our values. We believe in a Wisconsin where everyone’s rights are respected, the law is applied fairly, and public trust in our justice system is earned through transparency and accountability—not fear or duress.

"We are monitoring this situation closely. We urge investigators to proceed with integrity– upholding the essential principles of justice and due process that protect all our fundamental freedoms. We ask our communities to stay engaged and committed to the principles of fairness, truth, and justice."

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin:

"Donald Trump has spent his presidency attacking the Constitution and our democracy. He incited a failed insurrection after losing an election. He’s launched an unprecedented assault on our nation’s courts after threatening to send Americans to foreign gulags. And he’s making it clear he’s plotting to run for an unconstitutional third term. Now, he’s having his federal goons arrest a duly elected judge. Brick by brick, Trump is trying to take apart our democracy to fulfill his dream of being a dictator on ‘Day One.’ How much longer before all of us — Republicans, Democrats, and everyone in between — draw a line in the sand?"

Milwaukee Democratic Socialists of America:

"ICE’s presence in our courthouse is an unconscionable assault on our public safety," Milwaukee DSA leader Andy Barbour said. "We must all oppose this administration’s efforts to harm the immigrants in our community, as well as this administration’s attempts to intimidate those who fight for justice."

ACLU of Wisconsin and the ACLU:

"We want to allow due process to be carried out, with all facts available to the public. However, it is readily apparent that ICE arrests in courthouses gravely impact the willingness of immigrant communities to come forward as victims or witnesses of crime, and seek out help or due process they have a right to.

"Judges have a duty to maintain order in their courtrooms and ensure the fair administration of justice, and federal law does not require state judges to act as agents of federal immigration enforcement.

"In recent weeks, the administration has attacked the integrity of our judicial system on both sides of the bench – attacking judges for their rulings and lawyers for their past advocacy. These unprecedented actions seriously undermine faith in our legal system and threaten the freedom and safety of judges who make decisions the administration doesn’t like."