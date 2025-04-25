FBI arrests Milwaukee County judge; accused of obstructing immigration arrest

The Brief A Milwaukee judge has been arrested by the FBI on charges of obstruction, according to an X post from FBI Director Kash Patel. Patel said in the post there was evidence of Judge Hannah Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week. The FBI director's X post has since been deleted.



The FBI arrested Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan on charges of obstruction after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week. This, according to an X post by FBI Director Kash Patel on Friday morning, April 25. That post has since been deleted.

"We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest. Thankfully our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public," said FBI director Kash Patel in the X post.

Judge Dugan in federal court

What we know:

Judge Dugan appeared in federal court on Friday morning, April 25 and is charged with concealing an individual to prevent arrest as well as obstruction. She has since been released on her own recognizance.

Hannah Dugan at a Milwaukee Bar Association judicial candidates forum (February 2012)

The next court date for the judge is set for May 15.

The backstory:

On April 18, federal agents from ICE, FBI, CBP and DEA attempted to arrest an undocumented male following a scheduled court appearance, federal law enforcement sources tell FOX News.

That’s when federal law enforcement sources say Judge Dugan demanded that the officers proceed to the chief judge’s office. At that point, they say the judge left and that the undocumented individual’s hearing concluded and that he had quickly left the building, according to FOX News.

Reaction

District 1 Chief Judge Carl Ashley, Milwaukee County Circuit Court

"I have received a number of media inquiries seeking comment on the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan. The judicial code of conduct restricts judges from commenting on pending or impending matters in any court. Judge Dugan’s court calendar will be covered by another judge as needed."

Congresswoman Gwen Moore (D-Milwaukee)

"I am aware of reports that Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested by the FBI this morning.

"This Administration’s willingness to weaponize federal law enforcement is shocking and this arrest has all the hallmarks of overreach.

"Federal law enforcement coming into a community and arresting a judge is a serious matter and would require a high legal bar. I will be following this case closely and facts will come out, however, I am very alarmed at the increasingly lawless actions of the Trump Administration, and in particular ICE, who have been defying courts and acting with disregard for the Constitution."

Milwaukee Alderman Peter Burgelis

"As a former constituent of mine, I have had the honor of witnessing Judge Hannah Dugan serve our community with integrity, intellect, and an unwavering dedication to constitutional values. She is a model of what public service should look like: fair, principled, and rooted in justice.

"The recent news regarding Judge Dugan’s arrest is both shocking and serious. Nevertheless, I urge our community to take a breath and remember what she stands for, and what she has always stood for. Judge Dugan has earned a reputation for defending due process and upholding the law with a fierce commitment to the rights of every individual who entered her courtroom. That legacy deserves respect.

"No one is above the law, but no one is beneath it either. In this country, and in this city, we believe in the presumption of innocence. We believe in facts. We believe in due process. Judge Dugan deserves the same fair and impartial treatment that she has long ensured for others.

"As this process unfolds, I remain confident in Judge Dugan’s character. She has always stood on the right side of history, and I believe she will continue to do so. I urge my colleagues, neighbors, and all who care about justice to withhold judgment until all facts are known and to let the legal process run its course with the fairness that Judge Dugan herself has exemplified throughout her distinguished career.

"Let’s be the kind of community that honors its values not only when it’s easy, but especially when it’s difficult."

Attorney General Pamela Bondi

"I can confirm that our @FBI agents just arrested Hannah Dugan – a county judge in Milwaukee – for allegedly helping an illegal alien avoid an arrest by @ICEgov."

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin

"In the United States, we have a system of checks and balances and separations of power for damn good reasons. The President’s administration arresting a sitting judge is a gravely serious and drastic move, and it threatens to breach those very separations of power. Make no mistake, we do not have kings in this country and we are a Democracy governed by laws that everyone must abide by. By relentlessly attacking the judicial system, flouting court orders, and arresting a sitting judge, this President is putting those basic Democratic values that Wisconsinites hold dear on the line. While details of this exact case remain minimal, this action fits into the deeply concerning pattern of this President's lawless behavior and undermining courts and Congress's checks on his power."

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

"Like all United States citizens, Judge Hannah Dugan is entitled to her constitutional right to due process. However, it is clear that the FBI is politicizing this situation to make an example of her and others across the country who oppose their attack on the judicial system and our nation’s immigration laws.

"FBI Director Kash Patel issued a public statement on X, which he hurriedly deleted, making unsubstantiated claims about Judge Dugan’s case before charges were officially filed and she could have her moment in court. Director Patel’s statement shows that Trump’s FBI is more concerned about weaponizing federal law enforcement, punishing people without due process, and intimidating anyone who opposes those policies, than they are with seeking justice.

"I am extremely concerned about the Trump administration’s continued intention to instill fear and hostility across our community. My office will continue to seek legal clarity as this alarming situation evolves."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.