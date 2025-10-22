FBI arrests 22 in Milwaukee, Racine ‘Operation Chalkline' gang sweep

article

The Brief FBI Milwaukee arrested 22 suspects and executed 24 federal search warrants in a major gang takedown. Agents seized cocaine, fentanyl, meth, marijuana, firearms and vehicles during the operation. The investigation involved 14 SWAT teams and multiple local, state and federal law enforcement partners.



Federal authorities announced on Wednesday, Oct. 22, that 22 people have been arrested and dozens of search warrants executed as part of a sweeping gang takedown across Milwaukee and Racine.

What we know:

The FBI Milwaukee Division said the operation, known as "Operation Chalkline," was a multi-year investigation into a violent street gang with direct ties to a major international cartel.

On Wednesday morning, FBI agents and task force officers carried out 24 federal search warrants with the assistance of 14 SWAT teams. Authorities say the coordinated raids led to the arrests of 22 suspects on federal charges.

Seized in the operation were:

More than 4 kilograms of cocaine

260 grams of fentanyl

1.5 pounds of methamphetamines

6 pounds of marijuana

23 firearms

Three vehicles

The investigation was led by a Mount Pleasant Police Department task force officer as part of the FBI Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force, which includes members from Caledonia Police, Mount Pleasant Police, Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Racine Police Department.

Dig deeper:

FBI Milwaukee said additional support came from numerous local, state and federal agencies, including the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Cudahy Police, Oak Creek Police, West Allis Police, Wisconsin Department of Justice–Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol, ATF, DEA, HSI and the U.S. Marshals Service.