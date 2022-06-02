Father of boy accidentally shot, killed sentenced

article

Giovanni Smith, 27, of Milwaukee has been sentenced to eight years in prison in connection with his son's death on the city's south side in August 2021.

Prosecutors say Smith had left his two children unsupervised in another room when one of them picked up a gun and shot the other.

Police were called to a residence near 9th and Madison just before 2 p.m. on August 1. There, Milwaukee Fire Department members were attempting life-saving measures on a 2-year-old boy who had been shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The court sentenced Smith to eight years with credit of the 84 days time served. He will serve four years for his initial term of confinement in the state prison system and then a four-year maximum term of extended supervision.