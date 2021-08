article

A 2-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday, Aug. 1 in Milwaukee, near 9th and Madison, according to the medical examiner.

Police said the shooting, which happened shortly before 2 p.m., appears to have been accidental.

One person was taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police or Crimestoppers.