Fatal shooting on Brady Street near Cass & Holton

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near Cass and Brady – near the restaurant Casablanca, Monday morning, June 20. Police were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Officer confirms they were called to the scene for the death of a 31-year-old man.

At this time, Brady Street is blocked off between Holton and Cass.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.