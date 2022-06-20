Expand / Collapse search

Fatal shooting on Brady Street near Cass & Holton

Brady and Cass fatal shooting

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near Cass and Brady Monday morning, June 20.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near Cass and Brady – near the restaurant Casablanca, Monday morning, June 20. Police were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Officer confirms they were called to the scene for the death of a 31-year-old man. 

At this time, Brady Street is blocked off between Holton and Cass. 

 This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 