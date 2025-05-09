Fatal shooting in Milwaukee; woman in custody, other suspect sought

article

The Brief One person was shot and killed on Milwaukee's northwest side on Friday, May 9. The shooting happened near Darien and Green Tree. A woman was arrested, and police are looking for another suspect.



One person was killed in a shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side on Friday, May 9, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:35 a.m., a 25-year-old was shot in the area of Darien and Green Tree Road, just west of Teutonia.

Despite life-saving measures, the 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A 21-year-old woman related to the incident was taken into custody at the scene, and police are looking for an additional known suspect.

This investigation is ongoing, and charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.