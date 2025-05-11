Fatal multi-vehicle crash in Milwaukee; 1 dead, 3 injured

article

The Brief One person is dead and several others were injured following a crash in Milwaukee that involved three vehicles. The crash happened just before midnight near 76th and Marion, near Appleton Ave. Police say a speeding vehicle crashed into another vehicle, which caused it to crash into another vehicle that was parked.



One person is dead, one person was arrested, and multiple people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Milwaukee late Saturday night, May 10, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before midnight, a vehicle was speeding in the area of 76th and Marion when it crashed into a second vehicle that had two people in it.

The force of the collision caused the second vehicle to then crash into a parked vehicle, which had one person inside of it.

All three vehicles suffered major damage.

Car part debris near 76th and Marion

The driver of the second vehicle, a 55-year-old, suffered major injuries and died at the scene. The 18-year-old passenger in that vehicle was seriously injured and is being treated at the hospital.

The 28-year-old in the parked vehicle suffered minor injuries and is being treated at the hospital.

The driver of the speeding vehicle, a 32-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries, was arrested on scene and was taken to the hospital.

The case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

