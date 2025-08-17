Fatal motorcycle vs. SUV crash on I-43 near North Ave. in Milwaukee

article

One person is dead following a crash on I-43 in Milwaukee overnight Sunday, Aug. 17.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV happened on southbound I-43 near North Avenue.

One person is confirmed to have died in that crash, and I-43 southbound was shut down until 3:11 a.m.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not confirm the exact time of the crash, although the initial information was sent out at 12:21 a.m.

The victim has not been identified.

The sheriff's office tells FOX6 more information may be released later.