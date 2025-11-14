Fatal Milwaukee shooting near 16th and Rogers, family grieves loss

The Brief Family is grieving over the loss of a man who was shot and killed near 16th and Rogers in Milwaukee Thursday night, Nov. 13. A woman who spoke to FOX6 anonymously said the shooting resulted from an argument. Police arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting and will refer charges to the DA's office.



A Milwaukee family is grieving after a man was shot and killed in a south side neighborhood.

"I felt a gunshot but also somebody pushing me out the way."

The woman asked FOX6 to keep her identity concealed because she's worried about her safety after witnessing her loved one get shot and killed.

"I started screaming."

Fatal shooting near 16th and Rogers

What we know:

The family is identifying the man who died as Miguel Angel Roman Arocho.

He was shot and killed near 16th and Rogers Thursday night, Nov. 13.

16th and Rogers

"It hurts because I was there and saw it happen, and I don't think anything would like to witness that."

The woman says it started with an argument. Then things escalated.

She said Roman Arocho stepped in to help, but instead he was shot.

"Police came here quick, but he was dead by then."

Scene near 16th and Rogers Thursday night

Milwaukee police say there is someone in custody related to this incident.

"They showed me a picture and asked is this the person and I told them it was him."

Now the family is grieving.

"We just want justice and want him to pay for what he did. He didn't kill an animal, he killed someone who was loved.

The family tells FOX6 Roman Arocho is leaving behind a newborn and wife in the Philippines.

Miguel Angel Roman Arocho

He was getting ready to see them during Thanksgiving.

The Milwaukee Police Department says it is referring charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.