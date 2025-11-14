Fatal Milwaukee shooting near 16th and Rogers, family grieves loss
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is grieving after a man was shot and killed in a south side neighborhood.
"I felt a gunshot but also somebody pushing me out the way."
The woman asked FOX6 to keep her identity concealed because she's worried about her safety after witnessing her loved one get shot and killed.
"I started screaming."
Fatal shooting near 16th and Rogers
What we know:
The family is identifying the man who died as Miguel Angel Roman Arocho.
He was shot and killed near 16th and Rogers Thursday night, Nov. 13.
16th and Rogers
"It hurts because I was there and saw it happen, and I don't think anything would like to witness that."
The woman says it started with an argument. Then things escalated.
She said Roman Arocho stepped in to help, but instead he was shot.
"Police came here quick, but he was dead by then."
Scene near 16th and Rogers Thursday night
Milwaukee police say there is someone in custody related to this incident.
"They showed me a picture and asked is this the person and I told them it was him."
Now the family is grieving.
"We just want justice and want him to pay for what he did. He didn't kill an animal, he killed someone who was loved.
The family tells FOX6 Roman Arocho is leaving behind a newborn and wife in the Philippines.
Miguel Angel Roman Arocho
He was getting ready to see them during Thanksgiving.
The Milwaukee Police Department says it is referring charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: MPD provided information about the shooting. FOX6 also spoke to the family of the victim.