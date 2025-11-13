Milwaukee shootings Thursday, 2 injured, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in different shootings in Milwaukee, with one arrest made, on Thursday, Nov. 13.
61st and Villard
The Milwaukee Police Department said a 49-year-old victim was shot around 2:55 p.m. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.
Police later arrested a 32-year-old woman in connection with the case. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
32nd and Madison
What we know:
Police said the shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old, was transported to a hospital for non-fatal injuries.
The shooting was the result of an argument.
Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department