Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, several teenagers injured

The Brief One person was killed, and five people were injured in shootings in Milwaukee on Friday, June 20. In one of those shootings, a 19-year-old was killed, and four teenagers were injured. Milwaukee police are investigating.



One person is dead and several other people were injured, including several teenagers, in shootings in Milwaukee on Friday, June 20, 2025.

35th and Auer

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:22 p.m., a 32-year-old was shot.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

85th and Brown Deer

What we know:

At about 10:50 p.m., five people were shot.

A 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two 16-year-olds were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old were also injured, and they went to a local hospital for treatment as well.

When FOX6 crews arrived the following morning, the strip mall parking lot was cordoned off with police tape.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible for these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.