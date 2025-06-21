Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, several teenagers injured
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead and several other people were injured, including several teenagers, in shootings in Milwaukee on Friday, June 20, 2025.
35th and Auer
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:22 p.m., a 32-year-old was shot.
Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.
85th and Brown Deer
What we know:
At about 10:50 p.m., five people were shot.
A 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two 16-year-olds were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
A 14-year-old and 15-year-old were also injured, and they went to a local hospital for treatment as well.
When FOX6 crews arrived the following morning, the strip mall parking lot was cordoned off with police tape.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible for these shootings.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also went to the scene the following morning.