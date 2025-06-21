Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, several teenagers injured

Updated  June 21, 2025 6:19am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Scene the following morning near 85th and Brown Deer

The Brief

    • One person was killed, and five people were injured in shootings in Milwaukee on Friday, June 20.
    • In one of those shootings, a 19-year-old was killed, and four teenagers were injured.
    • Milwaukee police are investigating.

MILWAUKEE - One person is dead and several other people were injured, including several teenagers, in shootings in Milwaukee on Friday, June 20, 2025.

35th and Auer

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:22 p.m., a 32-year-old was shot.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

85th and Brown Deer

What we know:

At about 10:50 p.m., five people were shot.

A 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two 16-year-olds were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old were also injured, and they went to a local hospital for treatment as well.

When FOX6 crews arrived the following morning, the strip mall parking lot was cordoned off with police tape.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible for these shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 also went to the scene the following morning.

