Fatal Milwaukee hit-and-run, 2 people dead near 19th and Lincoln

Two people died in a hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, May 5, and the suspect driver is still at large.

According to Milwaukee police, at about 2:45 a.m. near 19th and Lincoln, two people, a 41-year-old and a 39-year-old, were on foot in the street near the driver's side of a parked vehicle, which was also occupied.

The parked vehicle, and the two people, were struck by an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound. Both people died.

The striking vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.