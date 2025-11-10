Expand / Collapse search

Fatal Milwaukee apartment fire renews push to mandate sprinklers

By
Published  November 10, 2025 5:56pm CST
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Fatal apartment fire renews push for sprinklers

Fatal apartment fire renews push for sprinklers

Another fire, another building without automatic sprinklers. It's another death emergency responders call "avoidable."

The Brief

    • One person died in an apartment fire near 1st and Layton in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, Nov. 8.
    • This apartment did not have working sprinklers, as due to its age, it didn't require them.
    • State lawmakers have introduced legislation to help fix that, but there is opposition.

MILWAUKEE - Another fire, another building without automatic sprinklers. It's another death emergency responders call "avoidable."

An early Saturday morning apartment fire on Nov. 8 had the entire street blocked off and more than a dozen people displaced.

Now, local and state leaders are renewing their push for change, but opponents say it's not that easy.

Apartment fire near 1st and Layton

"It is a problem, it is a problem."

On Monday morning, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson addressed the apartment fire on the city’s south side that killed a 75-year-old man.

Milwaukee police say the fire also sent two tenants to the hospital, one of them with substantial burns.

Fatal apartment fires

What they're saying:

Over the weekend, tenants told FOX6 they were forced to leave almost everything behind.

"We’ll be trying to be as strong as we can so we can rebuild what we lost and start over," said tenant Mohammed Al Maaqusi.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski says it didn't have to turn out like this.

"I can’t underscore enough, a 20-unit apartment building with no sprinklers. We have a fatality here, we’ve got numerous other people that are hanging on, very serious condition. It does not have to continue to happen this way," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

Smoke billowing from one of the units

"That was a fatal fire. We obviously saw and experienced the fatal fire that happened on Mother's Day, devastating, where five people lost their lives," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

The mayor's talking about another fire in a building that did not have working sprinklers.

Newer buildings are required to have them, but many older buildings do not.

Legislation introduced

Big picture view:

Weeks ago, Democratic state lawmakers introduced a package of legislation that would allow the city to require older buildings to install fire safety measures like installing sprinklers.

Bill sponsor and Democratic State Senator Latonya Johnson emailed FOX6 saying, "Fire safety isn’t a partisan issue, and plenty of republicans have had fires in their districts."

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said in the past that the added costs of installing sprinklers will be passed onto renters, driving up the cost of living.

For now, tenants continue to rely on the community's support.

"I hope they can find us a new home, a new apartment," added Al Maaqusi.

The American Red Cross says its center will remain open for tenants until they find a new home.

Damage from the fire

Red Cross interview

What they're saying:

Fatal apartment fire, Red Cross in studio

Fatal apartment fire, Red Cross in studio

One person died in a fire this past weekend in Milwaukee. It was in another building without automatic sprinklers. Joining FOX6 in-studio is Catherine Rabenstine, CEO of the American Red Cross of Wisconsin to discuss more about the fire, those displaced by it, and what people can do to stay safe.

Head to the American Red Cross website to learn more and donate.

The Source: FOX6 previously reported on the fatal apartment fire near 1st and Layton in Milwaukee and the legislation mandating sprinklers in older apartment buildings. FOX6 also interviewed a tenant and the American Red Cross.

