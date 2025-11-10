Fatal Milwaukee apartment fire renews push to mandate sprinklers

The Brief One person died in an apartment fire near 1st and Layton in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, Nov. 8. This apartment did not have working sprinklers, as due to its age, it didn't require them. State lawmakers have introduced legislation to help fix that, but there is opposition.



Another fire, another building without automatic sprinklers. It's another death emergency responders call "avoidable."

An early Saturday morning apartment fire on Nov. 8 had the entire street blocked off and more than a dozen people displaced.

Now, local and state leaders are renewing their push for change, but opponents say it's not that easy.

Apartment fire near 1st and Layton

"It is a problem, it is a problem."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

On Monday morning, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson addressed the apartment fire on the city’s south side that killed a 75-year-old man.

Milwaukee police say the fire also sent two tenants to the hospital, one of them with substantial burns.

Related article

Fatal apartment fires

What they're saying:

Over the weekend, tenants told FOX6 they were forced to leave almost everything behind.

"We’ll be trying to be as strong as we can so we can rebuild what we lost and start over," said tenant Mohammed Al Maaqusi.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski says it didn't have to turn out like this.

"I can’t underscore enough, a 20-unit apartment building with no sprinklers. We have a fatality here, we’ve got numerous other people that are hanging on, very serious condition. It does not have to continue to happen this way," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

Smoke billowing from one of the units

"That was a fatal fire. We obviously saw and experienced the fatal fire that happened on Mother's Day, devastating, where five people lost their lives," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

The mayor's talking about another fire in a building that did not have working sprinklers.

Related article

Newer buildings are required to have them, but many older buildings do not.

Legislation introduced

Big picture view:

Weeks ago, Democratic state lawmakers introduced a package of legislation that would allow the city to require older buildings to install fire safety measures like installing sprinklers.

Bill sponsor and Democratic State Senator Latonya Johnson emailed FOX6 saying, "Fire safety isn’t a partisan issue, and plenty of republicans have had fires in their districts."

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said in the past that the added costs of installing sprinklers will be passed onto renters, driving up the cost of living.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

For now, tenants continue to rely on the community's support.

"I hope they can find us a new home, a new apartment," added Al Maaqusi.

The American Red Cross says its center will remain open for tenants until they find a new home.

Damage from the fire

Red Cross interview

What they're saying:

Head to the American Red Cross website to learn more and donate.