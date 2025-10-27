Fire safety legislation introduced to mandate sprinklers in buildings

The Brief Senator LaTonya Johnson on Monday introduced a fire safety legislative package, with support from Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski. The legislation is aimed at improving fire safety in multifamily residential buildings across Wisconsin. There is pushback, as some lawmakers say that the legislation would drive up the cost of housing for renters.



They're not just outdated, they're putting you at risk.

That's what Milwaukee's fire chief says about the city's buildings that don't have automatic sprinklers.

On Monday, Oct. 27, state lawmakers rolled out new legislation to change that.

Legislation introduced to mandate sprinklers

What we know:

This comes after several people died in a fire on the city's west side on Mother's Day. That complex did not have working sprinklers.

Now there's a tug-of-war between safety and affordability.

At 27th and Highland, the shuttered doors serve as a stark reminder of the fire that ripped through the apartment complex in May.

Scene at 27th and Highland from May

Five people died and more than 100 people were forced out of their homes.

"The spread of the fires seemed inexplicable. Until we learned the building had no working fire sprinklers," State Sen. Latonya Johnson.

That's because the building was built before sprinklers were required.

State law prevents Milwaukee from mandating sprinklers in older buildings.

On Monday, Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski stood alongside local and state leaders — unveiling a package of proposed legislation.

Scene at 27th and Highland from May

It would allow local governments to require fire prevention measures, like sprinklers, create a fire prevention grant program so landlords can get funds to meet these requirements, and mandate an audit of fire sprinkler systems in certain residential buildings.

"It will help us at the local level. It will help local leaders better understand the scope of the problem while also providing some prevention tools," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Pushback to legislation

What we know:

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos did not go on camera, but a spokesperson wrote an email saying while the proposal sounds great on the surface, added costs will ultimately be passed onto renters, driving up the cost of living.

Chief Lipski pushed back.

"The argument is survivable housing. Survivable housing. Don’t talk to me about affordable housing if you’re not going to make the housing stock safe," said Lipski.

Next, state lawmakers are looking for support before the package goes to committee.

FOX6 reached out to apartment and rental property associations to get their take — but haven't heard back.