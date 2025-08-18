Fatal crash on I-43 in Milwaukee at North Ave., motorcyclist dead

article

One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in Milwaukee on I-43 on Saturday night, Aug. 16.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, just after 10:30 p.m., MCSO squads were dispatched to a crash on I-43 southbound at North Ave.

Milwaukee County’s 911 Dispatch Center told deputies that a motorcycle had struck an SUV at a high rate of speed, and the rider was lying in the middle of the freeway in the southbound lanes.

By the time deputies arrived, the Milwaukee Fire Department was already on scene.

Deputies saw a black SUV in the median and where it had been struck by the motorcycle, which was lying in the median about 50 yards past the SUV.

The motorcycle rider, a 29-year-old man, suffered severe trauma in the crash. He was lying in lane two and was formally declared dead at 10:53 p.m.

The southbound part of I-43 was closed until 3:17 a.m. the following morning.

Crash investigation

What we know:

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing, but at this point, it is believed the motorcycle had been speeding in lane two when it entered the curve on I-43 southbound at North Avenue.

It appears the motorcycle rider was not able to maintain control at the curve and then struck the side of the SUV.

The collision caused the rider to be thrown off the motorcycle and onto the roadway.