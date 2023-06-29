Milwaukee fatal crash; bicyclist hit after 2 vehicles collided

article

The Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash on N. 76th Street between Good Hope and Green Tree on Thursday afternoon, June 29.

Officials say around 1:45 p.m., a vehicle was making a U-turn to travel north on N. 76th Street from W. Denver Avenue when it collided with a second vehicle that was traveling north on 76th. The vehicle that was struck lost control, drove onto the sidewalk, and collided with a bicyclist and three parked off-road vehicles.

The bicyclist, an unidentified male that appears to be in his teens, was trapped. He suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 22-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Nobody else as hurt.