16th Street Viaduct crash, 3 dead after pursuit, pedestrian hurt

Three men were killed when their vehicle crashed off Milwaukee's 16th Street Viaduct Thursday night, Oct. 6 following the start of a police pursuit connected to a drug investigation.

Police said officers spotted a Toyota Avalon near 22nd and Mineral and a suspected drug transaction.

The driver fled an attempted traffic stop.

One minute later, police said the vehicle went across the 16th Street Viaduct and across the center line, striking an 18-year-old woman on the sidewalk, who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle then went through the safety fencing and off the viaduct, catching. All three occupants were pronounced dead.

"It missed us by inches, and all of a sudden, as I was turning, you could see through the mirror that the car was losing control and then it just went over the sidewalk and then over the fence and then down in the bridge," witness Mimi Reza told FOX6. "You just hear the explosion. It just happened so fast."