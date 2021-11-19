Fatal bus stabbing in Pewaukee; suspect arrested

An unscheduled stop in Pewaukee for a Greyhound bus Thursday night after a passenger on board was stabbed.

The victim sadly died from his injuries, but investigators say other passengers on-board stepped in to try and save his life.

Investigators say just after 6 p.m., the bus pulled into the Point Burger Bar parking lot after a passenger was stabbed. Officials say the 31-year-old man suffered a knife wound to his upper torso. Other passengers stepped in to help the victim until emergency crews arrived. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say another man was immediately taken into custody, calling it an isolated incident.

Bus schedules show the remainder of Thursday’s journey was canceled, while Friday's route resumed normal operations.

In a statement, Greyhound offers "thoughts and prayers" for the victim with little other information

There were also workers and patrons at a restaurant nearby. one woman, telling fox6 she saw passengers leaving the scene in county vans likely for police interviews at another location.

Detectives say this was an isolated incident.

It's not clear if the victim and suspect knew each other.

The case remains under investigation.

