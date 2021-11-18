Fatal stabbing on Greyhound bus in Pewaukee

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that happened on a Greyhound bus in Pewaukee Thursday night, Nov. 18. The bus ended up stopping in a parking lot near Redford Boulevard and I-94 just after 6 p.m.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office and the Pewaukee Fire Department responded to the scene for reports of a man who was unconscious and not breathing with an apparent wound to his neck. The victim was a passenger on the bus.

From the initial investigation, it appears the victim was attacked on the bus by another man.

The victim, identified as a 31-year-old man, sustained a knife wound to his upper torso. Other passengers provided medical treatment to the victim until deputies and EMS personnel arrived on the scene. Lifesaving measures were continued until the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male suspect was taken into custody. No other suspects are being sought at this time.

Officials say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no remaining threat to the community.

This incident remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.

Greyhound said in a statement their "thoughts and prayers are with all who were impacted by today's event."