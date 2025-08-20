Faith on Water Street: Milwaukee church turns bars into sanctuary amid violence

The Brief Evolve Church held a worship service Tuesday night at two Water Street bars in Milwaukee. The event aimed to counter recent violence in the area with prayer, free pizza and mocktails. Despite some online criticism, Pastor Kenneth Lock says the church plans to return with another event.



Violence on Water Street has been a constant problem this summer, but one Milwaukee church is taking an unconventional approach, bringing worship to the nightlife district.

What we know:

Evolve Church transformed two Water Street bars into a sanctuary on Tuesday night, Aug. 19, holding a praise and worship service at Pourman’s and Elevate. The event featured prayer, free pizza and mocktails, instead of flashing police lights and crime tape.

"It’s easy to stay inside the church but I think the real ministry is to go out where the pain is," said Kenneth Lock, lead pastor of Evolve Church. "Ben, who is the owner of Pourman’s, reached out after all the recent violence and death that happened down there."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Water Street has seen several violent incidents this summer, including a July shooting near another nightclub that left five people injured and two dead. Lock said his team wanted to change the environment.

"I think any place you put God in changes the entire environment," Lock said. "Let’s be honest, downtown can be pretty dark, it can be violent, it can be negative."

Local perspective:

The event sparked debate online, with some criticizing the approach. Lock said he doesn’t take the reaction personally.

"Most people are afraid, and I’ve seen manipulation and things not done with integrity, so I don’t take it personally," he said.

Lock said the event drew a wider audience than anticipated.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Groups of people receiving prayer and Christ outside coming inside the bar," he said. "I remember a guy named Von brought his wife and his kids. If helping souls is the goal then we have to do it again."

Related article

What's next:

Lock said it wasn’t the initial plan, but with all the feedback, Evolve Church now plans to hold another event on Water Street in the future.