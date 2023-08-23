Extreme heat; Milwaukeeans battled it, many found ways to beat it

Extreme heat blanketed southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, Aug. 23. During a heat wave, water is essential. So when some people in Milwaukee discovered their water had been turned off, they called FOX6 News.

Cornelia Britton's apartment on W. Silver Spring Drive got a notice from Milwaukee Water Works (MWW). Their water was shut off.

"I’m an asthmatic, so it’s very important for me to drink water during the day," Britton said.

Cornelia Britton

Leterell Ford is another tenant.

"I’m angry not only for me but for my grandkids, because young kids need water and they get dehydrated real quick," Ford said.

Milwaukee Water Works told FOX6 News the water was turned off for a planned water main replacement project. But a spokesperson said MWW is not happy with the private contractor's decision to shut it off on a dangerously hot day – instead of rescheduling.

"It's concerning to me, yes," Britton said.

Staying cool

Meanwhile, Tangie Langham said with no air conditioning in her home and Milwaukee Public Schools closed, their way of staying cool was hanging out at the Schulz Aquatic Park in Milwaukee.

"We are staying cool by drinking water and at the park," Langham said. "Enjoying ourselves, getting wet, and looking cute while doing it."

People came to the waterpark early to beat the afternoon heat.

Louise Mackenzie took advantage of the heat by selling snow cones.

"That’s what we do we help them stay cool," Mackenzie said. "It’s so hot and these are the perfect fix snack for this type of weather, it cools you right now."

Health experts say when the temperatures soar like this, it is not a day to take risks – especially if you are not properly hydrating.

Dr. Ben Weston

"By the time your feeling dry and thirsty it’s kind of too late; you're already starting to get a little bit dehydrated," said Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee County Chief Health Advisor.