Eugene Scull sentenced; 12 years in prison for 2020 fatal crash

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Eugene Scull on Friday, Jan. 27 to twelve years in prison and another six years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal crash near 35th and Congress on Jan. 1, 2020.

Scull faced the following criminal counts in the case:

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle Homicide by use of vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration Injury by intoxicated use of vehicle Injury by use of vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration

On Dec. 5, 2022, Scull pleaded guilty to charges one and three – and the other two were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, the crash involved a Camaro and a Ford Expedition SUV. Amanda Smith and her fiancee, Lequinton Greene, were in the Camaro. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, while her fiancee was taken to the hospital with a fractured leg that required surgery. Family said the two were heading home after spending New Year's Eve together. They were blocks away from his mother's house when tragedy struck.

Fatal crash near 35th and Congress, Milwaukee (Jan 1., 2020)

Prosecutors said Eugene Scull and a woman were seated in the Expedition when police arrived at the scene of the crash. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for a leg fracture.

According to the complaint, Scull was combative with police and smelled of an intoxicant. He was taken to a hospital and treated for a leg injury. Hospital personnel drew a sample of his blood at 4:15 a.m. Police sent the blood to the Crime Lab for testing, where a toxicologist analyzed the sample and concluded that the blood alcohol concentration was .159.

The complaint indicated the Expedition had been southbound on 35th Street when Scull lost control and crossed into the northbound lane, colliding with the Camaro. The crash was caught on camera. Prosecutors said Scull told police that prior to the crash, he had been at a club, where he consumed alcohol. He also told police earlier in the evening he smoked marijuana. He confirmed the Expedition was his vehicle and that he had been driving it that night at all times prior to the crash. The complaint said Scull "could not remember the crash or even remember leaving the club at the end of the night."