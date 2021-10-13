Jay Anderson estate lawsuit filed in Wauwatosa

The estate of Jay Anderson Jr. has filed a civil rights lawsuit against former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah. Former Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber and the City of Wauwatosa are also named in the suit.

Jay Anderson Jr. was shot and killed by Joseph Mensah in Madison Park during the early morning hours of June 23, 2016. According to the document detailing the incident, Anderson Jr. was asleep in his car when Officer Mensah approached the vehicle, asked him to roll down his window, put his hands up, and then fired three shots.

The lawsuit calls the shooting a deliberate execution and claims Mensah intended to kill Anderson – and the city had a responsibility in connection to his death. The lawsuit argues Wauwatosa as a city has a long-standing practice of condoning and using force against Black people. It also argues former Chief Weber rewarded Mensah’s excessive force against Anderson Jr.

In the 32-page lawsuit, it states that Jay Anderson's family is filing for compensation for damages and for violating Anderson's rights against former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, former Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber, and the City of Wauwatosa.

The plaintiffs are asking for compensatory damages and punitive damages – how much money is to be determined at the trial. They’re also asking for all costs associated with lawyers and expert fees.

Joseph Mensah, Jay Anderson Jr.

The document also states that at the time of the incident, Officer Mensah did not turn on his police lights or radio – allegedly violating Wauwatosa police policies.

Jay Anderson Jr. is one of three people shot by Mensah. The Milwaukee County DA’s office cleared Mensah of all three shootings he’s been involved in while at Wauwatosa Police Department. However, Anderson’s family petitioned the court in October 2020; and Judge Glenn Yamahiro found probable cause that Mensah committed a crime.

While the judge found probable cause, Mensah has not been charged with a crime. A special prosecutor will be appointed to review the case and make a charging determination. There is no timeline for how long that might take.

Mensah was hired as a Waukesha County sheriff's deputy after resigning and collecting a severance payment from the Wauwatosa Police Department. Barry Weber retired as chief in June.