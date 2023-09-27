Estabrook Park Beer Garden Oktoberfest equipment stolen

Thieves hit Milwaukee's Estabrook Park Beer Garden, stealing thousands of dollars worth of kitchen equipment meant for Oktoberfest celebrations.

"It’s just a friendly place to be," said Donald McCauley, customer.

The Estabrook Park Beer Garden often draws a crowd, but on Tuesday night, Sept. 26, there were some unwanted visitors.

"It’s just really sad that there are people out there that have nothing better to do," said Betty McCauley, customer.

Instead of coming for Oktoberfest celebrations, someone stopped by after hours to steal.

"Of course, my heart sinks," said Hans Weissgerber III, operator. "We’re here running a very community-minded business."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Weissgerber III is the operator of the Milwaukee County beer garden. He said the thieves stole more than $10,000s worth of equipment, walking away with two deep fryers and a freezer.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating

"They navigated around our cameras," said Weissgerber III. "They knew what they were coming here to do."

Without the fryers, the Oktoberfest menu will change a bit. Some favorites won't be available.

"Why would you hit a park?" said McCauley.

The McCauleys, who are regulars at the beer garden, shared their disappointment.

"This just isn’t the place to steal from," said Betty McCauley.

"It’s the loss of community, which is what makes this place special, and the people that lose their sense of community do their best to damage it," said Donald McCauley.