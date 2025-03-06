Emily Rogers death: Nicholas Matzen takes stand in his own defense

article

Emily Rogers disappeared from her Milwaukee home nearly three years ago and now her ex-boyfriend is on trial for allegedly killing her.

Matzen on the stand

What we know:

Nicholas Matzen took the stand in his own defense on Thursday, March 6. Court went into recess at noon – and is expected to resume around 3 p.m. FOX6 News plans to stream the rest of the day's proceedings.

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Some of the language during testimony in this trial is not suitable for all viewers.

Matzen's trial kicked off on Monday, March 3. Prosecutors are expected to rest their case on Thursday, March 6.

Matzen is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide and one count of hiding a corpse, accused of strangling Rogers to death in 2022 as she was breaking up with him. He pleaded not guilty in October 2022.

Trial history

In court on Wednesday, March 5, a man that was given immunity during the investigation took the stand.

What they're saying:

Back on April 27, Felix Torres said his brother called him, saying that he needed help. More specifically, his brother's friend, Matzen, needed help. Torres said he and Matzen went to the house he and Rogers shared near 24th and Becher.

"He spoke in riddles. It was over. He said it was done. Said they were done, and he had to go grab clothes for the baby," Torres said. "They were going to have a cordial separation."

Torres said he helped Matzen roll up Rogers in a rug and put her body in a car trunk, and the two drove to an industrial area in St. Francis.

Missing woman

The backstory:

Milwaukee police were called to a home near 25th and Becher on April 30, 2022, for a welfare check of Rogers; she and Matzen lived there.

A friend had reported Rogers missing after not hearing from her for a few days; she had repeatedly reached out to Rogers on April 28, 2022, but did not hear back.

On May 2, 2022 a search for Rogers was conducted in the Burnham Park area near where the 23-year-old lived. A close friend told FOX6 News she had found Rogers' phone in some bushes near 36th and Branting.

Milwaukee police blocked off Burnham Park in all directions for most of the afternoon, but did not confirm at the time that the search was connected to Rogers. The same day, police confirmed that Rogers' 1-year-old daughter was found safe after family said the girl was also missing.

Rogers' mom and dad traveled to Milwaukee from Texas to search for their daughter. On May 3, 2022, they and others conducted their own search.

Police presence near Milwaukee's Burnham Park

Milwaukee police confirmed that same day that there was reasonable suspicion to believe that Rogers' disappearance was not voluntary, and she may have been the victim of foul play. A squad car was parked outside her home, and a detective was seen getting surveillance video from a nearby convenience store.

On Thursday, May 5, 2022, police announced Rogers' body was found in a wooded area behind a building in an industrial park near Clement and Waterford in St. Francis.

An autopsy ruled her cause of death asphyxia in the manner of homicide.

Police interview

Dig deeper:

In an interview, police spoke to someone who had reportedly spoken with Matzen on April 27, 2022. The complaint states Matzen told the person "I (expeletive) up, I hurt her" and that Rogers was dead. Later, the person said Matzen informed them that "the job is done" and they "don't have anything to worry about."

Matzen allegedly told the person he had broken Rogers' neck, per the complaint. An autopsy ruled her cause of death asphyxia in the manner of homicide.