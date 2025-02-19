Elsa's On The Park; an experience that’s distinctly Milwaukee

For 45 years, Elsa's On The Park (833 N. Jefferson Street, Milwaukee) has offered an experience that’s approachable, elegant, and distinctly Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE - For 45 years, Elsa's On The Park (833 N. Jefferson Street, Milwaukee) has offered an experience that’s approachable, elegant, and distinctly Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is seeing why they’re calling the food on their new menu a modern take on New American classics.
Elsa’s On The Park is known to be a go-to spot to be seen and see some of the area’s most prominent residents, so of course they have a solid selection of cocktails to sip on while people watching. Brian Kramp is at behind the bar serving up a few specialties that may make guests order another round.
The burgers, the space, the frozen custard - Elsa’s On The Park is known for several tasty menu items, but they now also have pizza. Brian Kramp is sampling a few pizzas that should be top of mind when you dine in style at Elsa’s.
