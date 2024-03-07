Elijah Vue: Missing Two Rivers boy's mother faces new charge

article

The mother of Elijah Vue, the Two Rivers 3-year-old missing since Feb. 20, is now charged with chronic neglect of a child.

It is the fourth charge filed against 30-year-old Katrina Baur, who was initially charged with neglecting a child and two counts of resisting/obstructing an officer. She appeared in court on Thursday, March 7.

Jesse Vang, 39, is also charged with neglecting a child. Prosecutors said Baur would send Vue to Vang for disciplinary purposes because she wanted him to teach her son "to be a man.:

The combined rewards have now risen to $25,000 in the search for Vue. A Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to the location and return of the 3-year-old or the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his disappearance has risen to as much as $10,000; the FBI is also offering a reward of up to $15,000.

On Monday, March 4, police said they located a car of interest in Vue's disappearance. Two Rivers authorities said a 1997 beige Nissan Altima, with Wisconsin license plates starting with "A" and ending with "0," was taken into the police’s possession.

Police asked that homeowners and business owners review surveillance footage for that vehicle from Feb. 19, between 2-9 p.m.

Have you seen him?

Authorities said Vue's caregiver last saw him at 8 a.m. at his home that Tuesday – near 39th and Mishicot in Two Rivers. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long-sleeved, dark-colored shirt, and red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes.

Vue, who is of Hmong descent, is described as 3 feet tall and 45 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes. Officials said he has a birthmark on his left knee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 844-267-6648 or 920-686-7200. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.