Elijah Vue: Two Rivers police say car of interest identified

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Elijah Vue update, car of interest identified

TWO RIVERS, Wis. - The search continues for the missing Two Rivers 3-year-old boy, but police said on Monday, March 4 that they have located a car of interest.

Elijah Vue has been missing since Tuesday, Feb. 20. Vue's mother and a man who lived in their home have been charged with child neglect.

During the ongoing investigation, Two Rivers authorities said a 1997 beige Nissan Altima, with Wisconsin license plates starting with "A" and ending with "0" has been taken into the police’s possession.

Police are also asking that homeowners and business owners review surveillance footage from Feb. 19, between 2-9 p.m.

Image 1 of 3

Car of interest, via Two Rivers Police Department

Authorities are reviewing video material beyond the greater Two Rivers area, including neighboring counties. 

Officials created a link for video submission: https://widoj.sharefile.com/remote/801a6dd5-12f7-4d63-95da-4d7db3ec2b85.

Police noted they are expanding their search for Vue with assistance from law enforcement from across the state.

Have you seen him?

Authorities said Vue's caregiver last saw him at 8 a.m. at his home that Tuesday – near 39th and Mishicot in Two Rivers. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long-sleeved, dark-colored shirt, and red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes.

Elijah Vue

Vue, who is of Hmong descent, is described as 3 feet tall and 45 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes. Officials said he has a birthmark on his left knee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 844-267-6648 or 920-686-7200. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.