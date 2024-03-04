Elijah Vue: Two Rivers police say car of interest identified

The search continues for the missing Two Rivers 3-year-old boy, but police said on Monday, March 4 that they have located a car of interest.

Elijah Vue has been missing since Tuesday, Feb. 20. Vue's mother and a man who lived in their home have been charged with child neglect.

During the ongoing investigation, Two Rivers authorities said a 1997 beige Nissan Altima, with Wisconsin license plates starting with "A" and ending with "0" has been taken into the police’s possession.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police are also asking that homeowners and business owners review surveillance footage from Feb. 19, between 2-9 p.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Car of interest, via Two Rivers Police Department

Authorities are reviewing video material beyond the greater Two Rivers area, including neighboring counties.

Officials created a link for video submission: https://widoj.sharefile.com/remote/801a6dd5-12f7-4d63-95da-4d7db3ec2b85.

Police noted they are expanding their search for Vue with assistance from law enforcement from across the state.

Have you seen him?

Authorities said Vue's caregiver last saw him at 8 a.m. at his home that Tuesday – near 39th and Mishicot in Two Rivers. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long-sleeved, dark-colored shirt, and red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes.

Elijah Vue

Vue, who is of Hmong descent, is described as 3 feet tall and 45 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes. Officials said he has a birthmark on his left knee.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 844-267-6648 or 920-686-7200. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.