Elderly man in Racine found

UPDATE: Jose Perales was located on Washington Ave. in Racine, police said. He was brought to the hospital for evaluation.

The original missing person notice is available below.

The Racine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police said 82-year-old Jose Perales walked away from his assigned Group Home at 5404 Wright Ave. just after 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19.

Perales has been assigned to the Group Home for two days, but has walked away numerous times. Perales was assigned to a Group Home in Kenosha prior to being assigned to Racine.

Perales is dressed in black jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt. He is wearing black and red shoes.

Police noted Perales has a history of leaving any Group Home that he is assigned. He also suffers from dementia.

If Perales is observed or located, call the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.