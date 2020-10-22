Early voting underway, but poll workers needed for Election Day

12 days until the election, and the state is in need of poll workers.

There are 200 positions that still need to be filled during this already historic election.

A rainy Thursday slowing, but not stopping the turnout in Milwaukee and Waukesha for in-person absentee voting.

"I thought everyone would be at work," voter Thomas Moore said.

As of Thursday morning, the city of Milwaukee reports more than 87,000 absentee ballots returned and 135,000 were issued. On the first two days of in-person absentee voting, Milwaukee says nearly 10,000 have cast their ballot.

"Because of the increased number of absentees, and the number of people remaining that we expect to vote in person on election day, our communities are going to need more poll workers than before," Meagan Wolfe said.

Advertisement

Meagan Wolfe with the Wisconsin Elections Commission says the state is still in need of 200 poll workers for election day. The pandemic may be keeping some from volunteering, but coronavirus precautions can't stop you from voting:

"For poll workers and observers, they can be required to wear masks in those rolls but voters cannot. You cannot add additional qualifications to vote," she said.

Statewide, more than a million have already voted. For perspective, in the 2016 presidential election, 3 million total votes were cast. One thing not worrying voters, election interference:

"I heard about it but I don't really believe it," voter Patricia Reyna said.

The FBI announced both Iran and Russia have obtained U.S. voter registration information with the goal of interfering in the presidential election. Wolfe says there's no major impact here.

"There's no evidence that Wisconsin's or any state's systems have been accessed or compromised in any way," Wolfe said.

There's still an option of voting on election day: polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on November 3rd.

The governor could call the National Guard for assistance on Election Day if there's still a poll worker shortage.