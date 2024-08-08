D'Vontaye Mitchell death: 2 of 4 charged with murder appear in court

article

The men accused of holding down and killing D'Vontaye Mitchell at a downtown Milwaukee hotel have started to work their way through the court system.

Todd Erickson, 60, was the first of four men charged with felony murder in Mitchell's death to make his initial court appearance. His cash bond was set Thursday at $50,000.

"This is an extremely serious charge. Felony murder is a homicide charge. There is significant exposure should Mr. Erickson is convicted," said Dan Flaherty, Milwaukee County assistant district attorney. "I think that that is relevant to the court's determination as to whether Mr. Erickson will continue to appear for court."

Steinle argued for a lower cash bond for his client, pointing out that Erickson turned himself in, waited to be booked into the jail for hours and is not a flight risk.

"This is a case that, obviously, it happened. No question that the facts happened. Those will be sorted out at a trial," said Michael Steinle, Erickson's defense attorney.

Todd Erickson, Herbert Williamson, Brandon Turner, Devin Johnson-Carson

Brandon Turner, 25, also made his initial court appearance in the case Thursday, and his cash bond was set at $30,000.

Devin Johnson-Carson, 23, turned himself in on Thursday morning. He has not yet appeared in court, nor has 53-year-old Herbert Williamson – who has not yet turned himself in.

An attorney for Mitchell's widow said a hotel employee who hit Mitchell with a broom, as well as a guest who was involved in the incident, should be charged with battery.

"No question there are others who are party to the battery that Mr. Mitchell suffered," Attorney William Sulton said.

According to a criminal complaint, Mitchell was pan handling outside of the Hyatt Regency hotel, ran inside and refused to leave. All four of the men accused in his death rolled the 43-year-old man onto his stomach as they tried to restrain him.

Prosecutors said being on his stomach restricted Mitchell's breathing and caused his death. The medical examiner's office said Mitchell was morbidly obese, had cocaine and meth in his system, and had heart disease – and that Mitchell could have died in that face-down position even if no one applied force.