D'Vontaye Mitchell death: Fired Milwaukee hotel employee speaks to FOX6

A now-fired bellhop who worked at the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee hotel spoke with FOX6 News on Friday.

WARNING: Video associated with this story may not be appropriate for all viewers. Discretion is advised.

D'Vontaye Mitchell died outside the hotel after security guards tried to restrain him more than a week ago. With criminal charges on the line, the bellhop told FOX6 he was forced to participate in a situation he knew was wrong.

"I never saw nobody die in front of me. It’s very disturbing right now," said Herbert Williamson.

Williamson said he was doing his job when a manager forced him to help restrain Mitchell on June 30. Now, he is living with regret.

"I can’t eat. I can’t sleep," he said.

Herbert Williamson

Williamson also fears he could be one of the four people charged with felony murder in connection with Mitchell's death.

"I’m destroyed inside," he said. "This man did not have to lose his life."

Bellhop describes incident

Williamson was working as a hotel bellhop when he said a manager pulled him and a front desk associate into the incident.

"When I got off the elevator I saw all this commotion going on, and the security guard was wrestling with the customer," he recalled.

Williamson said he was told Mitchell locked himself in a women's restroom. He said two security officers escalated the situation, and one of them went overboard.

"He was trying to hit Mr. Mitchell in the head with a baton," said Williamson. "He said, 'Get back on him, get back on him, so I got back on him, but I didn’t want to – but I was in fear I was going to lose my job."

Video shows Herbert Williamson holding down D'Vontaye Mitchell

Death investigation

On July 1, Williamson said Aimbridge Hospitality – the hotel's operator – placed him on paid leave and told him to avoid all media. He said he was fired this Wednesday for workplace violence, and is now without income as he potentially faces criminal charges.

"I wish it would have went another way, but I’m very truly sorry," Williamson said, asked what he would say to Mitchell's family. "I mean that from the bottom of my heart. I hate to see a man lose his life."

Williamson said he has not heard from the Milwaukee Police Department or the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office about potential charges.

At last check, the district attorney's office is still reviewing the referred charges.