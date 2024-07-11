D'Vontaye Mitchell death; 4 individuals referred for felony murder charges

FOX6 News has learned the Milwaukee Police Department referred four individuals for felony murder charges in the death of D'Vontaye Mitchell.

That referral will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

MPD told FOX6 it has been in consultation with the district attorney's office about the charges since July 5.

Mitchell died after security guards restrained him outside a downtown Milwaukee hotel on Sunday, June 30. Ever since, Mitchell's family has said D'Vontaye did not deserve to die the way he did, and they want more answers and accountability.

Graphic video shows 43-year-old D’Vontaye Mitchell’s final moments outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

Seeking justice

Mitchell's family is now being represented by several lawyers, including well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Their message is simple, they want justice for D’Vontaye and for his children.

"When his mother says they did my son like George Floyd. It resonates with me just because you get so close to these matters that you say my God, not again," said Crump. "You all have the evidence for probable cause to charge these killers with a crime. I have no doubt in my mind. Had this been reversed, D'Vontayne Mitchell would be charged with murder."

This is a developing story.