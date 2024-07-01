Hyatt Regency Milwaukee hotel death; family speaks out

The family of a Milwaukee man who died outside a downtown hotel on Sunday, June 30, say they want criminal charges brought against the security guards he fought with.

The Milwaukee Police Department said 43-year-old Dvontaye Mitchell walked into the hotel and "caused a disturbance" before fighting with security guards as they escorted him out.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, a witness recorded the situation outside the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee. A police officer started chest compressions before an ambulance arrived, but Mitchell was dead.

His sister, Nayisha Mitchell, said her brother struggled with mental illness and believes he could have been having a mental breakdown when he entered the hotel and caused a disturbance.

Dvontaye Mitchell

"Right now, everything's still a blur, you know? We still even trying to accept it," she said.

Witnesses say he locked himself in a bathroom with a woman inside. Police added Mitchell fought with security guards as they escorted him outside and detained him until officers arrived.

"They overdid it. They overdid it, you know," Nayisha Mitchell said. "They definitely shouldn't have. He definitely shouldn't be dead."

MPD told FOX6 News that it is currently not a criminal investigation.

"Nobody's saying anything, and we're not just gonna sit here and not do anything," cousin Latrisha Giles said.

The family asks more witnesses to come forward to speak for a man no longer living.

Dvontaye Mitchell

"I don't know how I'm gonna get through this here, but you know what, justice is gonna be served," his mother Brenda Giles said. "They're gonna pay for what they did. They murdered my son."

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Monday, July 1. They said, preliminary, they are investigating the incident as a homicide, but cause and manner of death are pending.