Drugs, guns found in Racine home with baby inside; man charged

A Racine man was arrested and charged with multiple drug-related felonies after police raided his home on March 20.

Oscar Wells, 55, has been charged with the following:

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver (>15-40 g), as Party to a Crime

Possession of THC with Intent to Deliver (<=200 grams), as Party to a Crime

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, as Party to a Crime

Neglecting a Child (Specified Harm did Not Occur and Child Under Six Years of Age)

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (2 Counts)

Arrest and investigation

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint, on March 20, agents with the Racine County Metro Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a home near 11th and Memorial in Racine. The warrant was part of an ongoing drug investigation into the sales of powder cocaine and crack cocaine by the defendant, Wells.

The complaint went on to say that the doors to the home were fortified, a window had to be broken, and Oscar Wells had to be ordered to remove items and open one of the doors. There were four other people in the home at the time, including a bedridden man and an 8-month-old child.

There were five dogs in the home, and there was urine and feces throughout. Several deputies had to wear protective suits while searching the residence, per the complaint.

Wells was searched and cocaine was found on his person. Two guns were found in a bedroom – one of them in a baby crib. THC, cocaine and fentanyl were also found in the bedroom. THC was also found in the dining area and TV room. Digital scales were also found, per the complaint.

Investigators believe the home was being used to distribute and deliver drugs based on the amount of drugs found and firearms located near those drugs, the complaint states.

Wells, a convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Court proceedings

What's next:

Oscar Wells had his initial appearance in court on March 28, 2025. His cash bail was set at $10,000.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 3, 2025.