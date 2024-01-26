Fleeing driver hits Franklin bank; arrested in wooded area

article

A 28-year-old Oak Creek man was taken into custody on Friday morning, Jan. 26 following a police chase and crash. The pursuit began in Greendale and ended in Franklin.

According to police, the pursuit began shortly before 3 a.m. after a Greendale officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding and a registration violation near 76th and Hill Ridge Drive.

The driver initially pulled over but fled before the officer could exit his squad.

The officer pursued the vehicle to 76th Street and Rawson Avenue, where the driver attempted to turn east onto Rawson Avenue and lost control.

The vehicle crashed into the north side of Chase Bank at 76th Street and Rawson Avenue in Franklin.

The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot through parking lots. The suspect was arrested in a nearby wooded area.

There were no injuries during this pursuit. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

There is damage to the bank building where the vehicle struck an electrical box, a gas meter, a downspout and landscaping.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from Oak Creek, was taken to the Milwaukee County Jail on charges of flee/elude officer and 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety.

He was cited for resisting an officer, operating after suspension, unreasonable/imprudent speed and non-registration of an auto.