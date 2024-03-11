Downtown Milwaukee fatal crash; Kimberly Williams sentenced, 15 months

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Kimberly Williams on Monday, March 11 to 15 months in prison plus another three years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal crash that happened in downtown Milwaukee in July 2022.

Williams pleaded guilty in January to an amended charge of second-degree reckless homicide. A second charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle (detectable amount of controlled substance) was dismissed.

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a crash at E. Wisconsin Avenue and N. Milwaukee Street on Friday, July 15, 2022. The first officer on the scene found a car had crashed into a median -- and a handrail on that median had gone through the front passenger's side of the windshield of the vehicle. A woman in the passenger seat suffered significant injuries -- and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police spoke with the driver of the car, identified as the defendant. Williams indicated she was driving south on N. Milwaukee Street and struck the median. She told police "there was another vehicle that attempted to pass her prior to the crash," the complaint says. The complaint also says Williams "stated that during the night she had consumed alcohol and had also smoked some marijuana."

Investigators reviewed video from a pole camera at the intersection. The defendant's vehicle is seen on the video. The complaint says it "jumps the curb at the beginning of the median, driving directly into the guardrail" for the streetcar system. The complaint also notes "at no point in the video does it appear there was a car trying to pass the defendant's vehicle."

Williams later consented to providing a blood sample. It tested positive for TC. The toxicologist also noted that "the defendant's BAC (blood alcohol concentration) at the time of the crash was between approximately 0.94 and .159. The complaint says based on the defendant admission to drinking and smoking marijuana prior to driving, "the defendant was intoxicated at the time of the crash."