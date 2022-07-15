Downtown Milwaukee fatal crash; woman dead, 1 in custody

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in downtown Milwaukee early Friday morning, July 15. It happened near Wisconsin Avenue and Milwaukee Street around 12:20 a.m.

Police say the 48-year-old female driver and 40-year-old female passenger were traveling southbound on N. Milwaukee Street when their vehicle lost control and struck a guard rail.

The passenger died as a result of her injuries at the scene. The driver was taken into custody relating to the incident.

Fatal crash near Wisconsin Avenue and Milwaukee Street

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.